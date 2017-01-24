Hornets' Marvin Williams: Returns to Monday's game
Williams (toe) has returned to Monday's game against the Wizards, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams temporarily went to the locker room with a bruised toe, but was able to come back and re-enter the game after likely getting it taped up. He should be good to go moving forward and shouldn't have any restrictions, barring any in-game setbacks.
