Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Agrees to terms with Charlotte

Carter-Williams agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Hornets, Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com reports.

Carter-Williams is coming off yet another disappointing campaign, as he averaged just 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 18.8 minutes per game with the Bulls. He paired that with a career-low 36.6 percent field goal percentage, which ultimately led to his release from Chicago. After signing with the Hornets, Carter-Williams will have a fresh start, but he'll be stuck behind Kemba Walker and potentially Briante Weber at point guard, which should limit his overall fantasy impact.