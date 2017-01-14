Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Double-double Friday vs. 76ers

Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 12 points (2-6 FG, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 102-93 loss to the 76ers.

Kidd-Gilchrist is about as inconsistent as they come, but he put together his eighth double-double of the season, along with tying his season-high assist total. He also knocked down all of his free throws, helping him put together a 12-point outing in what was a subpar night from the field. Prior to Friday's contest, the forward was averaging 8.0 points on 46.2 percent from the field, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 30.0 minutes per game during the month of January. He continues to be a high-risk/high-reward pick for fantasy players of all formats.