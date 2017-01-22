Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Double-double in Saturday's win

Kidd-Gilchrist scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 win over the Nets.

He's now got three double-doubles, and five games with double-digit rebounds, in 10 January contests. It doesn't look like MKG is ever going to develop into a reliable scoring option for the Hornets -- Saturday's 17 points was his best effort since hitting for 23 in Charlotte's opener -- but with 9.3 boards, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals per game on the month, Kidd-Gilchrist is still providing some value in fantasy formats where his lack of offense isn't as big a handicap.