Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Double-doubles in win

Kidd-Gilchrist scored 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 FT) and added 11 rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 win over the Thunder.

This marks Kidd-Girlcrist's seventh double-double this season, though it is only his second in the past month. But after a long streak of seeing minutes loads in the low 20s, he has averaged 31.9 per game over his past eight. He's still not worth owning in standard formats, but his stock is rising, and he's worth keeping an eye one.