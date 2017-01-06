Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Grabs 13 boards in loss

Kidd-Gilchrist scored eight points (2-5 FG, 4-4 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to Detroit.

Kidd-Gilchrist fought hard on the glass, earning four offensive rebounds. He's now tallied double-digit rebounds in his last two games. Despite his reptuation as a defensive stopper, Kidd-Gilchrist doesn't generate many turnovers or block many shots. While his 0.8 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game this season seem low, they're actually both career highs.