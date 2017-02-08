Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Posts 14 points, seven boards Tuesday

Kidd-Gilchrist provided 14 points (7-12 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in a 111-107 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Kidd-Gilchrist has feasted on the Nets in his last two games against them, combining for 31 points (on 14-of-23 shooting) and 21 boards. His 14-point effort Tuesday snapped a four-game streak of single-digit scoring, but given the limited volume of attempts he typically sees, it won't be long before Kidd-Gilchrist falls into a scoring lull again.