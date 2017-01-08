Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 12 points in loss
Kidd-Gilchrist put up 12 points (6-9 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes Saturday in a 102-85 loss to San Antonio.
Kidd-Gilchrist is off to a solid start in January. He's averaging 10 points a game on 54.5 percent shooting, along with nine rebounds per game. The secret to his improved efficiency? Trading a few mid-range jumpers, where he's shooting 38.6 percent, for more slashing attacks to the rim, where he's shooting 56.8 percent this season. Kidd-Gilchrist's jumper is still a disaster, but he's refined his shot selection recently.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Grabs 13 boards in loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Double-doubles in win•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scoreless against Pistons•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Double-double in Saturday's OT loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Posts double-double Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Cleared to play Sunday•