Tobey signed a second 10-day contract Monday with the Hornets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Tobey failed to make his NBA debut during his first 10-day contract, but the Hornets must have seen something from the undrafted rookie in practices that led them to keep him around for another week and a half. With Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes traded away and Cody Zeller continuing to battle a quad injury, Tobey will continue to provide depth at center behind Frank Kaminsky and Miles Plumlee, but even if he does end up seeing the floor over the next 10 days, his impact will likely be limited.