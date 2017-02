Tobey will sign a 10-day contract with the Hornets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Charlotte traded Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert for Miles Plumlee on Thursday, opening a roster spot that Tobey will be filling. An undrafted center, Tobey will look to hold onto a spot near the bottom of the Hornets' depth chart. It's unlikely that he sees many minutes in the near future, barring several injuries at the position.