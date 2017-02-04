Plumlee has been cleared to take the floor Saturday against the Jazz, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes have apparently passed their physicals for the Bucks, allowing Plumlee to take the floor for the Hornets. Frank Kaminsky is drawing the start at center with Cody Zeller (quad) out, but Plumlee shoud see solid minutes at the center slot, provided he understands the gameplan.