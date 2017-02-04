Hornets' Miles Plumlee: Could debut Saturday
Updating a previous note, Plumlee will have a chance to make his Hornets debut Saturday against the Jazz, Hornets play-by-play man Steve Martin reports.
Plumlee has been cleared to play after coming over via trade from Milwaukee on Thursday, but the Hornets must wait for both Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes to pass their respective physicals with the Bucks before any player involved in the trade can take the court. As of now, the plan is for Plumlee to be active and in uniform Saturday, but that's contingent upon Hibbert and Hawes passing their physicals before 4:00 p.m. ET, per coach Steve Clifford.
