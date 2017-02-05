Hornets' Miles Plumlee: Grabs eight boards in debut
Plumlee registered four points (2-3 FG), eight rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes during a 105-98 loss to the Jazz on Saturday.
Plumlee had a successful debut with his new team as his eight rebounds were his highest amount so far this season and the two blocks also marked his second-best total on the year. As long as Cody Zeller (quad) remains out of the lineup, Plumlee should continue to see a decent workload.
