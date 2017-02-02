Plumlee will be traded to the Hornets on Thursday, in exchange for Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After re-signing with the Bucks to a four-year, $52 million contract in the offseason, Plumlee was ultimately unable to garner a consistent role in the team's regular rotation at center and just recently logged back-to-back DNP coach's decisions. The Bucks never traded Greg Monroe as expected and John Henson is also still in the fold at center, so Plumlee found himself on the outside looking in. He'll now head to Charlotte, where he should at least be able to pick up some consistent minutes. Cody Zeller (quad) is still expected to be the team's starting center moving forward, which does limit Plumlee's fantasy potential despite the change in scenery. That said, a quad injury has kept Zeller out for the last five games, so Plumlee could see a few starts right out of the gate for the Hornets.