Plumlee has not yet been cleared to make his debut for the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Per NBA rules, the other players involved in the trade -- Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes -- must pass their respective physicals with the Bucks before anyone involved in the deal can play for their new team. As such, Plumlee, who has already passed his physical, must wait for Hawes and Hibber to do the same, and at this point it's unclear when that will happen. As of now, it seems unlikely that Plumlee will be available Saturday night against Utah, meaning he'll probably see his first action as a Hornet on Tuesday against Brooklyn.