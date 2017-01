Hornets' Nicolas Batum: 19 points in return from injury Friday vs. 76ers

Batum (knee) provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 102-93 loss to the 76ers.

Batum didn't seem hampered by any lingering knee issues, playing 32 minutes and providing decent fantasy value across the board. That being said, his rebound and assist totals were lower than his season averages, 7.4 and 5.8 respectively. His next chance to play will come when the Hornets travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Monday.