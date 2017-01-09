Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful for Tuesday vs. Rockets

Batum (knee) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Batum is dealing with a hyper-extended right knee and is fully expected to remain sidelined for at least Tuesday's tilt with the Rockets, which should give him an additional three days off for rest before a potential return against the Sixers on Friday. That said, original reports indicated Batum could miss up to two weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out until some point next week. Marco Belinelli and Jeremy Lamb should pick up some extra minutes on the wing in Batum's absence if he's ruled out as expected.