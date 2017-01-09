Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Rockets
Batum (knee) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Batum is dealing with a hyperextended right knee and looks on track to miss his second straight game after failing to practice Monday. After Tuesday's game, the Hornets are off the schedule until Friday against the 76ers, which would represent a more realistic return date for the Frenchman. In Batum's stead, Jeremy Lamb figures to notch another start at shooting guard after recording 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Spurs.
