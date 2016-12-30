Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Fills out stat sheet again in Thursday win

Batum provided 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 win over the Heat.

Batum continues to provide stellar multi-category production alongside Kemba Walker, and has been particularly proficient on the boards in recent games. The veteran guard has double-digit rebounds in two of the last four contests, and nine in another game during that stretch. Even though he had his worst shooting night over the last five games Thursday, Batum still managed his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort, and has upped his averages across the stat sheet in December over those of the previous month.