Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Flirts with triple-double

Batum nearly had a triple-double Friday as he posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes in a losing effort against the Knicks.

It was encouraging to see Batum score efficiently today as he had been struggling with his shot (just 35 percent from the field over his past six games). He continues to earn extended minutes on a team with a small rotation as this marks his fourth-straight game eclipsing 35 minutes in a game. He'll look to keep things going against the Kings on Saturday, who lost Rudy Gay to an achilles injury recently.