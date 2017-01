Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Leads team with seven assists in win Wednesday

Batum recorded 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes in a 107-85 win against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Facing off against his former team, Batum played his best overall game since returning from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for three games in early January. The Frenchman has now posted 17 assists over his past two games, but unfortunately he's also turned the ball over nine times in those games.