Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Likely to miss one-to-two weeks

An MRI on Batum's hyperextended right knee came back negative, but the swingman is expected to be held out for one-to-two weeks, Spencer Percy of ESPN.com reports.

The Hornets haven't issued a formal update on Batum's condition after a hyperextended right knee forced him out of Thursday's game against the Pistons, but an earlier report by The Charlotte's Observer's Rick Bonnell seemingly verified that the swingman wasn't dealing with a significant setback. It's possible that Batum's timetable could vary from this current estimate once team doctors examine him more closely, but it nonetheless appears likely that he'll be held out for multiple contests to recover from the injury. Assuming that's the case, either Marco Belinelli or Jeremy Lamb would be the leading candidates to enter the starting lineup in his stead, though both would stand to see appreciable upticks in playing time.