Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Misses triple-double by just two rebounds

Batum scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 107-95 loss to the Rockets.

Batum offers an unusual ability to provide production across almost ever category, as he demonstrated Thursday. It followed another strong showing against the Nets on Tuesday. Notably, both performances were against two of the fastest paced teams in the league. Before that, his production was limited against the Jazz, who operate at the slowest pace in the league. His next game is Saturday against the Clippers, who run close to the league-average pace, followed by Monday against the 76ers, who have the 8th fastest pace.