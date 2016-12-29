Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Nears triple-double Wednesday

Batum scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 120-101 victory over the Magic.

Batum did it all Wednesday and came close to his second triple-double in his last three games but needed one more board and two more assists to reach the feat. This was Batum's fourth straight 20-point outing, as the eight-year veteran has been hot from the field, hitting 54 percent of his shots over that span. He'll look to keep it going versus the Heat on Thursday.

