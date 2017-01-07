Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out Saturday, day-to-day thereafter

Batum (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs and will be reevaluated on a day-to-day basis thereafter, Hornets radio play-by-play broadcaster Steve Martin reports.

A report from Spencer Percy of ESPN.com issued earlier Friday suggested that Batum would likely miss one-to-two weeks, and while that very well could end up being the case if the swingman progresses slowly, the Hornets apparently aren't ruling out the possibility of him returning as soon as Tuesday against the Rockets. As Percy's report previously suggested, Batum underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed his previous diagnosis of a hyperextended right knee, indicating that there's no structural damage and an extended absence isn't on tap. With Batum out for at least one game, however, Marco Belinelli and Jeremy Lamb are both expected to pick up extra playing time on the wing.