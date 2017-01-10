Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out Tuesday vs. Rockets

Batum (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets.

Batum was doubtful heading into the contest due to a hyperextended right knee and will now miss his second straight contest. Jeremy Lamb will get the spot start in Batum's absence with Marco Belinelli likely to see expanded minutes off the bench. The shooting guard's next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the 76ers.

