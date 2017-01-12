Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Probable for Friday vs. 76ers

Batum (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Batum has missed the last two games with a hyper-extended right knee, but the added time off has given him the opportunity to make a full recovery. He's fully expected to take the court Friday against the Sixers, so look for him to jump back into the starting lineup at shooting guard and see extended minutes, especially considering Jeremy Lamb is set to be sidelined with a foot injury. We should get a confirmation update on Batum following Friday's morning shootaround.