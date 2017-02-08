Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Productive in Tuesday's win

Batum scored 17 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 win over the Nets.

It's the first time Batum has recorded at least one three-pointer, one steal and one block in a game since he notched a triple-double against the Bulls just before Christmas, and it's the first time since last March that he collected more than one of each in the same game. The 28-year-old has been productive lately as it is, averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 boards, 6.7 assists and 2.6 threes over the last seven games, but if he can start contributing defensive stats on a regular basis again as well, the Hornets might finally see the dynamic player Batum was a few seasons ago with Portland.