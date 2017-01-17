Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Records double-double despite poor shooting
Batum recorded eight points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-98 loss to the Celtics.
Despite a poor shooting night, Batum's versatility as a player allowed him to compile an effective stat line, though it wasn't enough to help his team eek out a win. The Frenchman has now played a pair of games since returning from a knee injury, averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and six assists, and his health seems to be of little concern moving forward after shouldering a heavy load in the loss.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: 19 points in return from injury Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play Friday against 76ers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Probable for Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Rockets•