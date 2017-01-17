Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Records double-double despite poor shooting

Batum recorded eight points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-98 loss to the Celtics.

Despite a poor shooting night, Batum's versatility as a player allowed him to compile an effective stat line, though it wasn't enough to help his team eek out a win. The Frenchman has now played a pair of games since returning from a knee injury, averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and six assists, and his health seems to be of little concern moving forward after shouldering a heavy load in the loss.