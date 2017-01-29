Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 19 in Saturday's loss
Batum scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Kings.
He also committed five turnovers, a continuation of a trend that's seen him cough up the ball 32 times in the last nine games (3.6 a night) since hyperextending his knee earlier in January. Batum's averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 boards, 6.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch, though, and TOs haven't been a big problem for him during his career, so anyone with fantasy shares in the 28-year-old shouldn't worry too much about his sudden lack of ball security.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores just four points in loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Leads team with seven assists in win Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Records double-double despite poor shooting•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: 19 points in return from injury Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play Friday against 76ers•