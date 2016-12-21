Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 23 in Tuesday's win

Batum scored 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 win over the Lakers.

It's his sixth double-double in 11 December contests -- four of them points/boards, and two of them points/assists. Batum's first season-plus in Charlotte has been a struggle at times, but he finally seems to be returning to the form he routinely flashed with the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.0 points, 8.5 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.4 steals on the month.