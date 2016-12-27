Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 24 in Loss

Batum racked up 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and three steals across 37 minutes in Monday's 118-120 loss to the Nets.

Batum followed a triple double Friday with another excellent performance Monday. After eclipsing the 20 point threshold just twice in his first 25 games, Batum has now scored 20 or more points in five of his last six games in what is easily his hottest stretch of the season. The versatile swingman is averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in that span.