Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores game-high 25 in Saturday's loss

Batum scored 25 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 107-102 loss to the Clippers.

Kemba Walker was having a rare off night, so Batum responded with his first 20-plus point performance in over a month. He continues to fill up the stat sheet, though, and the 28-year-old is now averaging an impressive 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 boards and 2.7 three-pointers over his last nine games, his best stretch since joining the Hornets prior to last season.