Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores just four points in loss

Batum recorded four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes in a 109-99 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Batum has never been a bastion of consistency, so while a single digit scoring game is disappointing, it isn't all that surprising. It was the eleventh time this season the Frenchman has failed to score at least 10 points. Batum is now shooting just 32.3 percent from the field over his last five games.