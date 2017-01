Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Sets season high with 28 points in win over Thunder

Batum scored 28 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-15 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during the Wednesday's 123-112 win over the Thunder.

Though it was a great scoring night for him, he tallied fewer rebounds and assists than he had in the past seven games. That's not so much a criticism, as much as it is adding context to point out how strong Batum's overall performance has been this all season. He'll look to continue his strong scoring Thursday against a Pistons' defense that has struggled recently.