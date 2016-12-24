Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Triple-doubles in win vs. Bulls

Batum finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes during a 103-91 win over Chicago on Friday.

Batum got his first triple-double of the season and scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in five games, which marks his best offensive stretch of the year. He has shot 49.2 percent from the floor over the last five games, a vast improvement from his horrific regular season average of 38.8 percent. Batum has flirted with a triple-double multiple times this season, so it wasn't exactly a surprise for the 6-8 guard. Charlotte's next game comes Monday at Brooklyn.