Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will not return Thursday vs. Pistons
Batum will not return to Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a hyperextended right knee.
Batum had recorded nine points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, and five assists across 25 minutes before exiting the game. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but his next chance to return till be Saturday against the Spurs.
