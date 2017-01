Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play Friday against 76ers

Batum (knee) will play in Friday's game against the 76ers, Hornets radio play-by-play announcer Steven Martin reports.

Batum was listed as probable coming into Friday's game, so him being active comes as no surprise, and it looks like he has made a full recovery from a hyper-extended right knee. Expect Batum to be a full go in the starting lineup Friday and play a heavy dose of minutes against Philadelphia.