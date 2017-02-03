Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Dealing with knee soreness
Sessions is dealing with some knee soreness and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Look for more updates on the veteran's status to come after the team goes through shootaround Saturday morning, but the injury prevented Sessions from practicing Friday. Starting point guard Kemba Walker (illness) is also questionable after skipping practice with an illness, which could leave Brian Roberts and the newly-signed Ray McCallum in charge of the ball-handling responsibilities if both Walker and Sessions are out Saturday.
