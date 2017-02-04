Sessions (knee) has been diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee and will be out for Saturday's tilt against the Jazz.

Sessions will be re-evaluated upon returning to Charlotte to determine a timetable for his return. He's averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 16.2 minutes per game in 50 appearances this season. Whatever time he ends up missing will likely be filled by Brian Roberts and/or Ray McCallum.