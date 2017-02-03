Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Doubtful to play Saturday vs. Jazz
Coach Steve Clifford said he doesn't expect Sessions (knee) to play Saturday against the Jazz, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Unless Sessions makes significant progress in his recovery from the sore knee overnight, it looks like he'll miss his first game of the season. Sessions' likely absence would allow either Brian Roberts or the newly-signed Ray McCallum to settle in as the backup point guard behind starter Kemba Walker, who is dealing with an illness and is questionable to play Saturday.
