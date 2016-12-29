Sessions put up 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Magic.

Sessions' 22 minutes of action was his second highest total in the month of December, as his minutes have been sporadic at best over the course of the season. He's averaging just 6.2 points per game, which would be his lowest mark since the 2014-15 campaign. Sessions' minutes don't figure to increase any time soon, leaving him relatively useless in most fantasy formats.