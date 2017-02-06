Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Out four to six weeks with lateral meniscus tear
Sessions (knee) will be out four to six weeks with a lateral meniscus tear, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The four to six week mark puts Sessions out until at least Mar. 3 against the Pacers. The two other reserve point guards on the roster, Brian Roberts and Ray McCallum, will be the next men up in Sessions' absence. It's unknown at this time who will carry the heavier burden, but we should find out after a few games. It should be noted that McCallum is on a 10-day contract, so his future status on the team may be determined by how he plays.
