Sessions recorded six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes in a 108-98 win over the Celtics on Monday.

Sessions isn't in danger of losing his top backup job to third-string point guard Brian Roberts, but he's not in line to see an upgrade in playing time either so long as All-Star hopeful Kemba Walker is healthy. The veteran has seen 30-plus minutes in just one game this season, a Dec. 16 loss to the Celtics when he started in place of Walker, who was out for personal reasons.

