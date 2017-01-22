Sessions scored 17 points (3-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 112-105 win over the Nets.

The 30-year-old guard hadn't scored more than 13 points in a game this season prior to Saturday, and has only reached double-digits in six games overall. Sessions is still capable of occasional gusts of production, but his minutes and role are too limited to allow him any sort of consistency as a fantasy asset.