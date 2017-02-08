Sessions (knee) underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left meniscus.

As was reported a few days earlier, Sessions will be sidelined for approximately four-to-six weeks while he recovers from the procedure. The absence of the veteran backup point guard, who was averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 assists and 16.2 minutes per game, will open up a spot in the rotation for Brian Roberts, but he's not expected to see enough playing time behind All-Star Kemba Walker to approach fantasy relevance in most leagues.