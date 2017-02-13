McCallum signed a second 10-day contract Monday with the Hornets.

McCallum didn't see the floor over the course of his first 10-day contract, but the team is still willing to keep him around for at least another week and a half. He'll give the team some depth at point guard while Ramon Sessions (knee) remains sidelined for at least another three weeks, but McCallum is clearly third on the depth chart at point guard behind Kemba Walker and Brian Roberts, which means he won't see the floor in most competitive contests.