McCallum is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Hornets on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Since waiving Aaron Harrison in the first week of January, the Hornets have had a vacancy on the roster, and they'll look to plug that hole with McCallum for the time being. The 25-year-old has previously spent parts of three seasons with the Kings, Grizzlies and Spurs, but has plied his trade at the D-League level throughout 2016-17 after being waived by the Pistons during training camp. McCallum will likely check in fourth on the depth chart at point guard for the Hornets behind Kemba Walker, Ramon Sessions and Brian Roberts, so it may be difficult for him to crack the rotation so long as he remains under contract with the club.