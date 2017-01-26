Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Doesn't do much in start
Hibbert posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 loss against the Warriors.
Hibbert was starting in place of the injured Cody Zeller (quadriceps), but Spencer Hawes ended up logging more minutes off the bench and posting way better statistics. If Zeller is forced to miss additional time, Hawes, not Hibbert, is the way to go as a short-term seasonal fantasy solution and DFS value play.
