Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Scores 10 points against Spurs

Hibbert posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 15 minutes during Saturday's 102-85 loss to San Antonio.

This marks the first time Hibbert has scored in double-digits since December 1st when he put up 11 points against Dallas. Hibbert's playing time is still consistently hovering around 15-20 minutes per game, however, so it's a safe bet to assume Saturday was an anomaly rather than an improvement.